Wisdom is managing right neck tightness and a left eye contusion after he exited Wednesday's loss to the Brewers in the second inning, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Initial tests indicate that Wisdom has avoided a concussion after he collied with Tyrone Taylor during a play at first base, but the infielder will still have to manage the eye and neck issues in coming days. He can be considered day-to-day for the time being, with further update likely coming from the Cubs later Wednesday or early Thursday.