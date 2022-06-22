Wisdom went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates.

The Cubs had just six hits as a team and fell 7-1, but Wisdom still delivered a nice stat line. His .222 batting average leaves plenty to be desired in that category, but the third baseman does now lead the squad with 13 home runs, which puts him one ahead of Willson Contreras. Wisdom is also second on the team with 32 RBI, so he's had his share of fantasy value despite not being a great contact hitter.