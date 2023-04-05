Wisdom (wrist) went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Reds.

Wisdom took a pitch to his left wrist Monday, but he didn't miss any time and looked fine at the plate Tuesday. The 31-year-old has so far seen time at third base and in right field, and it looks like he could rotate between the two positions but ultimately see regular playing time. Wisdom popped 53 home runs over the past two seasons, so he can be a fantasy factor while he's in the lineup.