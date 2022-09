Wisdom went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

Wisdom had two of his team's seven hits, leading the Cubs to a 2-0 victory. The infielder is batting just .212 this season with a strikeout rate of 33.7 percent, though he's provided decent fantasy value with 25 home runs, 27 doubles and 66 RBI across 130 games.