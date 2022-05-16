Wisdom will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

After opening the Cubs' weekend series in Arizona with six strikeouts in eight plate appearances in the first two games of the series, he broke out of his funk by going 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run in Sunday's 3-2 win. Wisdom still struck out twice during the contest, and his boom-or-bust profile is expected to continue to make him a sinkhole in the batting average category. That being said, Wisdom will stick in the lineup Monday for the seventh game in a row, and he appears to have a good chance at holding down a regular role in the infield over the ice-cold Jonathan Villar once the Cubs get one of Nick Madrigal (back) or Nico Hoerner (ankle) back from the injured list. Dating back to April 26, Villar is hitting .105 with a 38.5 percent strikeout rate.