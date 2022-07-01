Wisdom went 3-for-6 with a pair of home runs, six RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 15-7 rout of the Reds.

Wisdom had a good start to the contest, notching an RBI on an error in the first inning and subsequently stealing second base. However, things got much better for the big third baseman, as he swatted a grand slam in the second inning and a solo homer in the sixth en route to a career-high six RBI. Wisdom entered the contest with just three homers and 11 RBI through 25 games in June, so his big game Thursday padded those stats considerably on the final day of the month. He leads Chicago with 16 homers and 43 RBI on the season.