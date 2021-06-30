Wisdom went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored before exiting in the second inning of Wednesday's game against the Brewers after being involved in a collision at first base, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wisdom, who was drawing the start at first base in place of the injured Anthony Rizzo (back), was pulled off the bag and into the running path of Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor on an errant throw from Jake Arrieta. In the collision with Taylor, Wisdom appeared to absorb the brunt of the damage, as he was on the ground for several moments before getting up under his own power. The Cubs will presumably put Wisdom through concussion tests and additional medical evaluations before providing an update on his condition.