Wisdom went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in a 7-0 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Wisdom took AL Cy Young candidate Lance Lynn deep in the fourth and fifth innings. It was the second straight two-homer game for the slugger, making him the first rookie in Cubs history to accomplish that feat, per Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network. Wisdom has gone deep nine times in his past 16 contests and is up to 25 homers in 251 at-bats overall this season. He needs one more long ball to tie Kris Bryant's team rookie record set in 2015.