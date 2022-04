Wisdom went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies.

Wisdom came into the game with just three hits all season in 23 at-bats, which he managed to match in this contest alone. Jonathan Villar is batting .474 and playing regularly, but he's also serving a super-utility role, so Wisdom should still start at third base most days. He surprised with 28 home runs last year and could get going at the plate following Saturday's strong performance.