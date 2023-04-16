Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.
Wisdom broke a scoreless tie with his 415-foot solo shot to center field in the fifth inning, and that stood as the decisive run until Los Angeles broke through with a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth. The long ball was the fifth of the campaign for Wisdom, tops on his team and tied for fifth-most in the league. The third baseman hit 53 home runs between 2022 and 2023, and he's shown so far this season that he can be a factor in fantasy for teams in need of power.