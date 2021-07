Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Chicago's 5-1 triumph over Arizona on Friday.

Wisdom took Matt Peacock yard to left for a valuable insurance run in the seventh but didn't do anything productive at the dish otherwise. Astoundingly enough, 13 of the corner infielder's 17 extra-base hits have left the ballpark and he sports a robust .630 slugging as a result.