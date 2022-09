Wisdom went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Pirates.

Widom knocked his 24th home run of the year in the second inning against Bryse Wilson. The 31-year-old has two homers in his last three games after hitting just two in his previous 22 appearances. He improved his season slash line to .211/.304/.434 with 49 extra-base hits and 64 RBI through 125 games.