Wisdom went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Brewers.

Wisdom hit his first two home runs of the season after supplying 25 long balls last year and 28 in 2021. He started in right field with Nick Madrigal getting the nod at third base, while Edwin Rios figures to also be in the mix at the hot corner moving forward. It could be a frustrating position for fantasy managers, so Wisdom's ability to play in the outfield is helpful for his overall outlook.