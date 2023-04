Wisdom went 2-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-0 rout of the Dodgers.

He crushed a Jake Reed offering to left field in the fifth inning, kicking off a seven-run frame for the Cubs. The homer was Wisdom's sixth in the last eight games and his ninth of the season, moving him into a tie with Pete Alonso for the major-league lead, and the 31-year-old also has 18 RBI through 18 contests.