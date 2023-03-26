Wisdom is batting .343 with a 1.036 OPS and two home runs across 35 Cactus League at-bats.
Wisdom has had a strong spring to solidify his spot as the Cubs' regular third baseman. The team added infielders Dansby Swanson and Eric Hosmer in the offseason, which pushed Nick Madrigal out of a starting role, but it appears that Wisdom will stick at the hot corner with Madrigal likely more of a utility player off the bench. Wisdom blasted 53 home runs over the last two seasons, so he should give fantasy managers some power production, though he typically struggles to maintain a high batting average.
More News
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Day-to-day with groin soreness•
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Scratched again due to groin•
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Scratched due to groin soreness•
-
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Should remain starter•