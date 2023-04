Wisdom is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

Wisdom has gotten off to a stellar start to the 2023 campaign, going 6-for-16 with two home runs, two doubles, a walk, five RBI and five runs while starting in four of the Cubs' first five games. He'll be on the bench for the second time this season while Nick Madrigal gets a turn at third base for Wednesday's matinee game, but Wisdom should hold down a near-everyday role so long as he's swinging a hot bat.