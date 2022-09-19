site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-patrick-wisdom-heads-to-bench-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 19, 2022
at
3:55 pm ET
•
1 min read
Wisdom isn't starting Monday against the Marlins.
Wisdom has gone just 1-for-17 with an RBI and six strikeouts over five games since returning from the injured list last weekend, and he'll retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. P.J. Higgins is starting at first base and batting fifth.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read