Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to bench
RotoWire Staff
Apr 15, 2022
Wisdom will sit Friday against the Rockies.
Wisdom will sit for the second time in the season's first seven games, missing out on a potential Coors Field start. He's started the season very poorly, going 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts. Jonathan Villar will take over at third base.
