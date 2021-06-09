Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-1 win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Wisdom welcomed San Diego reliever Miguel Diaz to the game with his sixth inning two-run home run to extend Chicago's lead to 5-0. The long ball has become a regular occurrence for the late-blooming third baseman, who know has eight on the season and four in his past four games. Even when he cools off, look for Wisdom to remain in the lineup as Chicago is 9-5 in the 14 games Wisdom has appeared since being recalled on May 25.