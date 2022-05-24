Wisdom went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Reds.
That's now four straight games with home runs for Wisdom and 10 total long balls on the season across 38 contests. He continues to be an all-or-nothing type player, as he also struck out two more times Monday, giving him 58 so far in 132 at-bats. Fantasy managers may have to simply accept a low batting average with Wisdom, though he now has 38 homers in 144 games with the Cubs dating back to last year, so he's certainly delivered plenty of value as well.