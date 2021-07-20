Wisdom went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

The Cubs are struggling at 46-48 but Wisdom has been a pleasant surprise, as he now has 14 home runs and a .962 OPS through 47 games. The sample size is getting large enough that it's hard to ignore, and the 29-year-old could settle in as the everyday third baseman, with Kris Bryant likely ticketed for more time in the outfield following the trade of Joc Pederson. Of course, Bryant might also get traded before the deadline, which would only open up more playing time for Wisdom.