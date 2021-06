Wisdom went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over the Padres.

Wisdom totally stuffed the stat sheet Monday, starting with a single and a stolen base in the second inning. He then launched solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings. Since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on May 25, he's gone 7-for-15 with three homers and four runs scored.