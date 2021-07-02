Wisdom (neck/eye) is in the starting lineup Friday against the Reds, batting sixth as the third baseman.
Wisdom suffered an eye contusion and also came away with a stiff neck after colliding with Tyrone Taylor during Wednesday's game against the Brewers. The issues don't appear to be too serious, as he'll stay in the starting nine for the series opener in Cincinnati.
