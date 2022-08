Wisdom was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left ring finger sprain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wisdom missed three games with a finger sprain early last week and didn't play Friday against the Brewers. He's apparently dealing with his injury once again and will be unavailable for at least a week and a half. P.J. Higgins and Alfonso Rivas should see plenty of playing time at first base while Wisdom is sidelined.