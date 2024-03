Wisdom (quad) isn't feeling well enough to return to Cactus League action as hoped on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wisdom had a flare-up with his right quad last week and hasn't progressed as quickly as hoped. He remains day-to-day but it's unclear when he might be ready for games. Wisdom figures to see most of his starts for the Cubs this season against left-handed pitching.