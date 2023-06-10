Wisdom will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Wisdom's game always involves plenty of power alongside huge strikeout concerns, but it's the latter which has been more prevalent recently. He hit .250 with 10 homers through the end of April despite a 33.3 percent strikeout rate, but things have gone significantly downhill since then. In 29 games since the start of May, he's homered four times while hitting .149 with a 43.0 percent strikeout rate. Nick Madrigal will take over at third base Saturday.