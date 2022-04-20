site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Wisdom isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Wisdom has homered in his last two appearances, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Jonathan Villar will start at the hot corner and bat third.
