Wisdom went 1-for-5 with two walks, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored across both games of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Wisdom did most of his damage in the second game, when he launched his 20th home run of the season and scored twice. The 30-year-old has now reached the 20-homer plateau in consecutive seasons after coming into last year with just four career long balls at the MLB level. He hit 28 home runs in 2021 and has a decent chance to surpass that in 2022 if he stays healthy.