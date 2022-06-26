Wisdom went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Wisdom didn't go deep, though he still managed to have a decent game. The walk is encouraging, but he also struck out twice, and he's now sitting with a 34.8 percent strikeout rate for the season. That will continue to limit Wisdom's ability to consistently reach base, so he's typically dependent on home runs to fuel his fantasy value. The third baseman does at least lead the team with 14 long balls this year.