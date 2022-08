Wisdom went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Reds in the Field of Dreams Game.

Wisdom is more known for his power with a team-high 20 home runs following 28 home runs in 2021, but he's also now up to seven stolen bases, which is a new career best. The 30-year-old isn't likely to be an elite contributor in the category the rest of the season, but any steals he provides are an added bonus for fantasy managers who count on him for long balls.