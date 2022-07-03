Wisdom went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

Wisdom has four steals this season, and half of them have come in the last three games. He scored the opening run in the second inning Saturday and knocked in the Cubs' third and final run in the eighth for an all-around productive showing. The 30-year-old is up to a .233/.319/.470 slash line with 16 home runs, 44 RBI and 42 runs scored through 301 plate appearances. Wisdom has a 34.6 percent strikeout rate this year, though he's partially offset it with a 10.0 percent walk rate that's allowed him to get on base steadily.