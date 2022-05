Wisdom went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Wisdom returned from a bruised ankle Monday after sitting out Sunday's game, and he looks just fine after starting the last three contests. The 30-year-old has a .744 OPS this season with 16 RBI and 16 runs scored across 28 games. The Cubs have played 30 games total, so Wisdom has been a lineup fixture, despite the presence of Jonathan Villar in a super-utility role.