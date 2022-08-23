site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-patrick-wisdom-remains-on-bench-with-injury | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Remains on bench with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wisdom (finger) remains out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.
Wisdom's strained left ring finger will keep him on the bench for a third consecutive game. The Cubs will deploy P.J. Higgins and Christopher Morel as their starters in the corner infield.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read