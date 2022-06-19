Wisdom is starting at third base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Wisdom got his first off day in about a month Saturday, but he'll return to the hot corner Sunday. The 30-year-old has been a bit all or nothing this season, as he has 12 home runs but is also batting just .223 with a 35 percent strikeout rate.
