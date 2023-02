Wisdom (groin) was scratched from the Cubs' Cactus League lineup again Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wisdom got scratched from the lineup Monday due to left groin soreness and he felt some lingering discomfort during a morning workout Tuesday in Cubs camp, but word is that these back-to-back absences are mostly a precautionary measure. He should be able to return to Cactus League action by the end of the week.