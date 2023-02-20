Wisdom will likely begin the year as the Cubs' regular third baseman despite the team adding some new players in the infield, Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic report.

Dansby Swanson was added to play shortstop while Eric Hosmer will begin the year at first. That shifts Nico Hoerner to second base and Nick Madrigal to a bench role. Wisdom should have the edge at the hot corner over Madrigal, but the latter could push for more playing time, especially if Wisdom struggles to make consistent contact.