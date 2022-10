Wisdom is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Cincinnati.

Wisdom is riding pine for the second game in a row after he recently wrapped up a stretch of eight consecutive starts in which he hit .179 with a 45.2 percent strikeout rate. After a breakthrough 2021 campaign, Wisdom has seen his OPS plummet nearly 100 points in 2022, all the way down to .730. He's not a lock to open the 2023 season in an everyday role.