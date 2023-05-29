Wisdom is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Wisdom started at third base in both of the final two games of the Cubs' series with the Reds this past weekend, going 3-for-6 with a pair of home runs, five RBI, one walk and an additional run. The big finish to the week ended a 2-for-28 skid over the previous nine games, during which Wisdom struck out a whopping 18 times. Miles Mastrobuoni will get a look at the hot corner Monday, and though Wisdom still appears to be the Cubs' preferred option at the position, his tendency to run hot and cold at the plate likely won't give him much job security.