Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Sitting Tuesday
Wisdom isn't starting Tuesday against the Astros, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The Cubs seem to have fallen into a pattern with Wisdom sitting every third game since May 6. Nick Madrigal will take over in the hot corner and bat leadoff.
