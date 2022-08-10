site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Sitting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Wisdom is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Nationals.
Wisdom will get a breather after he went 2-for-8 with three strikeouts over the first two games of the series. P.J, Higgins will take over at first base and bat eighth in the series finale.
