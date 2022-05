Wisdom is starting in left field and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Wisdom has primarily played at third base this season, though this will be his third start of the year in left field. The Cubs are likely wanting to capitalize on the matchup against lefty starter Madison Bumgarner, as Wisdom owns an .875 OPS against southpaws this season, versus only a .618 mark against righties. He is 0-for-3 in his career against Bumgarner with two strikeouts, however.