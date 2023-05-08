Wisdom entered as a pinch runner in the ninth. He wound up walking in his only plate appearance and stole a base.

Wisdom ran for Eric Hosmer in the ninth after the later drove in a run to tie the game at 2-2. Wisdom was able to steal second but was stranded there. The 33-year-old should find himself back in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals having not started the past two games. After a hot start to the year, Wisdom is now slashing just .154/.298/.308 with two homers, three RBI, 5 runs and an 8:21 BB:K over his last 13 games. He is still tied for second in baseball with 11 homers but his recent struggles have led to less playing time.