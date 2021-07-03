Wisdom (neck/eye) went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to Cincinnati.
Wisdom got aboard in the sixth inning on a fielder's choice and stole second, but he was left on base. The infielder had hit safely in four straight games prior to Friday. For the season, the 29-year-old owns a .283/.347/.674 slash line with 11 home runs, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and two steals, although he rapidly cooled off after a hot start to June.
