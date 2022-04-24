Wisdom will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Though Jonathan Villar has seemingly leapfrogged Wisdom in the pecking order at third base, both players' ability to bounce around between multiple positions should help them occupy near full-time roles. Wisdom will make his fourth straight Sunday -- with three coming at the hot corner -- while Villar fills in at shortstop for a resting Nico Hoerner. Wisdom is coming off one of his best games of the season Saturday, when he went 1-for-4 with two walks, two runs and an RBI in the Cubs' 21-0 win.