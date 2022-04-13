Wisdom will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Pirates.

After batting third in Tuesday's 2-1 win, Wisdom will drop back down to a bottom-third spot in the order, where he's resided in both of his other two starts this season. Wisdom entered 2022 with one of the more volatile profiles, as he slugged 28 home runs in 106 games last season but struck out in 40.9 percent of his plate appearances. He's been more bust than boom thus far, whiffing in seven of his 15 plate appearances while providing no extra-base hits.