Wisdom hurt his left ring finger when sliding into home during Saturday's game against the Brewers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wisdom suffered the injury when Victor Caratini tagged him out, though he never formally exited the game because the Cubs won the game in the same frame. Wisdom will get X-rays and more information will be available Sunday. P.J. Higgins would likely be the beneficiary if Wisdom is forced to miss time.