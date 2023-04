Wisdom is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.

Wisdom started at third base and batted eighth on Opening Day, but he'll take a seat for the second game of the year, with Nick Madrigal taking over at the hot corner. Breaking camp, it appeared that Wisdom, Madrigal and Edwin Rios could split time at third base, and that is already the case in the early going. Manager David Ross is likely to play matchups, though one of the three could get hot and seize a larger role.