Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Takes seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wisdom isn't in the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Wisdom is getting a day off after he started the last three games and went 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts. Jared Young will start at first base and bat sixth during his major-league debut.
