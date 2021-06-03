site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Takes seat Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Wisdom isn't starting Thursday's game against the Giants.
Wisdom had started each of the last four games and went 7-for-15 with three home runs, four RBI and five strikeouts during that time. Sergio Alcantara will start at third base and bat seventh.
