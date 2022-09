Wisdom (finger) will take batting practice on the field ahead of Thursday's game against the Reds, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wisdom took swings in the batting cage Wednesday and will face live pitching a day later. The 31-year-old is eligible to return from the injured list as soon as he's deemed fully healthy, but it's not yet clear whether he'll require a brief rehab assignment prior to returning to game action in the majors.